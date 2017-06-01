It Comes at Night trailer breeds horror, paranoia, and evil

What would you do to protect your family? This question is the beating heart of It Comes at Night, a new horror film from Krisha writer-director Trey Edward Shults. With the latest trailer, the footage is splintered by text that highlights the lingering paranoia and dread arising from an unknown evil encroaching upon two families.

Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. play members of a family who hole themselves up in a cabin in the woods as a deadly pandemic ravishes the world. Their isolated existence is threatened when another desperate family, led by Christopher Abbott, comes in search of safety. Despite the evil lurking outside, it’s the evil from within (and behind the red door) that’s a bigger threat.

“Can’t trust anyone but family,” Edgerton’s Paul says in the trailer, which you can see below.

“There’s this question of whether to trust him and his word that he has a family, and food, and stuff to offer,” the actor told EW. “For me, the film is about refugees and immigration and otherness. I thought that was really interesting to explore in the horror realm.”

Riley Keough of Mad Max: Fury Road also features in the film, which is set for release on June 9.