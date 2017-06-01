New Baby Driver trailer is packed with soundtrack details

Don’t just take our word for it when it comes to the new Baby Driver trailer. Listen to Eiza Gonzalez as a devil in a pink coat: “This s— is bananas, dog.”

Mashable debuted the latest look, dubbed the “TeKillYah” trailer, at Edgar Wright’s heist film, which is powered by a dynamite soundtrack. The filmmaker has kept some of the tracks under wraps, since it’s such a major part of the movie, but the artists are laid out in a title card at the end of the preview along with the release date for the official motion picture soundtrack, June 23.

We’ve got an eclectic mix with The Beach Boys, Queen, Simon & Garfunkel, Kid Koala, David McCallum, The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, and much more. As for the footage, well, it’s like Jamie Foxx says: “That’s some Oscars s— right there.”

Watch below.

.@BabyDriverMovie is “Beyond. F*<&!#%@. Awesome.” Watch the official "TeKillYah" Trailer NOW, and don’t miss the movie in theaters June 28th pic.twitter.com/Q0ofGNfORF — Mashable (@mashable) June 1, 2017

Written and directed by Wright, Baby Driver introduces Ansel Elgort (The Fault In Our Stars) as “Mozart in a go-kart,” a.k.a. Baby, a talented getaway driver for Doc (Kevin Spacey), a criminal mastermind looking to give the people a great bank robbery story. “So let’s give them something bold and brazen as f— to talk about over their lattes,” he says.

If it sounds like the pulse of the shootouts and the skids of the cars line up well with the music, that’s because they were planned out that way. “I always wanted to do an action movie that was powered by music,” Wright told EW. “It’s something that’s very much a part of my previous films and I thought of this idea of how to take that a stage further by having a character who listens to music the entire time.”

Lily James (Cinderella), Jon Bernthal (Netflix’s The Punisher), and Flea of The Red Hot Chili Peppers also feature in the film. Baby Driver will speed into theaters beginning June 28. See the trailer and soundtrack details above.