File this with the other stories of “stars who almost played superheroes.”

Millie Bobby Brown found her breakthrough moment playing the telekinetic badass Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things, but the young actor revealed she tried riding this wave into Logan as X-23.

“I went for it. It meant so much to me,” Brown told Evan Rachel Wood of her audition during an interview for Variety. “I was filming Stranger Things, and I was like, ‘This is gonna be amazing, I’m gonna really prepare,’ and I sat in my room reading the lines. And honestly, for me, I felt so – I felt an actor, in the audition room, hitting Hugh Jackman, and [director] James Mangold sitting right in front of me.”

Brown called it her “best audition,” though the part ultimately went to newcomer Dafne Keen. Both Eleven and Laura have drawn comparisons for being the silent-but-super-powered kid butt-kickers of the moment.

Keen’s co-star Patrick Stewart recalled seeing her audition tape from Mangold. “She was playing a scene and it was very, very good, and then on the clip she asked the director could she improvise the scene, and she went into her own version of the scene in a mixture of Spanish and English,” Stewart said, “and it was one of the most extraordinary bits of audition tape I’d ever seen in my life.” (Watch the audition video above.)

Brown, meanwhile, has her own things going on. She’ll return for Stranger Things season 2, and she landed a role in the Godzilla sequel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

“I want people to know that she’s back and she’s a major part of the season and not know how or why,” Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer told EW of Eleven’s return. “We do get into her story and backstory. We learn about where she came from and how she came into the world and the program that resulted in her.”