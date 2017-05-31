Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton in talks for X-Men spin-off New Mutants

Charlie Heaton could be going from monsters to mutants.

The Stranger Things star is in talks to join the X-Men spin-off The New Mutants, EW has learned. Heaton joins a cast that already includes Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Split).

In director Josh Boone’s adaptation of the ’80s spin-off comic about superheroes-in-training, Heaton would portray Sam Guthrie, a.k.a. Cannonball, a young mutant with the power of flight.

“We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe,” Boone told EW. “There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We’re trying to do something very, very different.”

On the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, which returns for season 2 on Halloween, Heaton stars as outsider Jonathan Byers, whose younger brother Will (Noah Schnapp) mysteriously disappears during the first season.

