Troian Bellisario and Tom Felton play twins in the first trailer for Feed

Troian Bellisario isn’t in Rosewood anymore.

The Pretty Little Liars star has written her first feature film, titled Feed, in which she also stars alongside Tom Felton. Together, Bellisario and Felton play Olivia and Matthew Grey, 18-year-old twins born into a world of privilege and high expectations. But as they prepare for their last year of school and the many opportunities that await them, a tragedy splits them apart, leaving one twin to learn to live without their other half — or perhaps, test how far they’ll go to bring their sibling back.

Bellisario, who’s also a producer on the film, wrote Feed based on her own experience with anorexia. EW has the exclusive first trailer, above, where Bellisario’s Olivia struggles to live in a world without her brother. And below, you can check out the film’s first official poster.

Feed will be available on VOD and all digital platforms on July 18.