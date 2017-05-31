Chloe Grace Moretz 'appalled' by her movie's body-shaming poster

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz has apologized for and disavowed any prior knowledge of a marketing campaign for her upcoming film Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs that was accused of body shaming.

The animated movie, a retelling of the Snow White fairy tale, was hyped at the Cannes Film Festival with a poster depicting a tall, thin heroine standing next to a shorter, heavier version of herself, accompanied by the tagline, “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?” A trailer was also released online but has since been pulled.

Moretz, who voices the heroine, tweeted Wednesday that after fully reviewing the marketing material, she was “just as appalled and angry as everyone else,” and that it “wasn’t approved by me or my team.”

In subsequent tweets, she added, “[Please] know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety. The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control.”

Produced by the South Korea-based animation studio Locus, Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs centers on seven handsome princes on a quest to find a pair of enchanted shoes that will break a curse that has turned then into dwarfs. The shoes, however, belong to a princess who wears them because they transform her from short and curvy to tall and slender.

The Red Shoes Cannes campaign sparked a backlash online, with model Tess Holliday among those criticizing the message. “How did this get approved by an entire marketing team?” she tweeted. “Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?”

Sujin Hwang, one of the film’s producers, said in a statement to EW that Locus has “terminated” the campaign and “wishes to apologize.”

She added, “Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty. We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention. We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign.”