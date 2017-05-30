Everyone’s favorite hairy Peruvian emigrant will be returning to cinemas next year when Paddington 2 is released on Jan. 12. Director Paul King’s sequel to his 2014 film finds our hirsute hero happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief,

Paddington 2 stars Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, the Paddington-voicing Ben Whishaw and franchise newcomers Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson.

