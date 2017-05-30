Harry Potter fan film reveals jaw-dropping Voldemort origin story

Voldemort: Origins of the Heir is not set within the official Harry Potter cinematic universe, but the footage is still bewitching. Tryangle Films, an indie production house, released the first trailer for this fan-made, not-for-profit effort over the Memorial Day weekend and online viewers are already captivated by the impressive visual effects, camera work, production design, and Potter nods.

Origins of the Heir offers a look at the early years of Tom Marvolo Riddle before he becomes Voldemort. The trailer introduces an heir of Gryffindor, Grisha Mac Laggen (played by Maddalena Orcali), who investigates a cold case involving the murder of Hufflepuff descendant Hepzibah Smith (Gelsomina Bassetti) by her house elf. The witch believes Riddle (Stefano Rossi) may be involved and is determined to bring him down.

“What made Tom Riddle become Voldemort? What happened in those years, and what really went down at Hogwarts when he came back?” reads a description on the film’s website. “There are some clues in the books which have not been transposed at all in the movies, but a lot goes unspoken. This is the story we want to tell: the rise of the Dark Lord before Harry Potter and his first demise.”

In addition to the dazzling visuals that could pass for something straight out of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the trailer and cast info reveal more elements from the larger world of Harry Potter. The footage reveals the cup of Helga Hufflepuff, which Voldemort later transmogrifies into a Horcrux, while names like Albus Dumbledore pop up in the cast. Even Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts, will make an appearance.

Gianmaria Pezzato, who founded Tryangle with Stefano Prestia, directs and writes Origins of the Heir, which is accepting donations to support the project as it continues filming the full-fledged feature.

Watch the trailer above.