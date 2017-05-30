Godzilla vs. Kong has found its monster maestro.

Adam Wingard, the director of such horror films as You’re Next and last year’s Blair Witch reboot, is set to helm the Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment creature feature, EW has confirmed.

Scheduled to hit theaters in 2020, Godzilla vs. Kong promises to be the linchpin of the so-called MonsterVerse franchise, which grew out of 2014’s Godzilla and continued in Kong: Skull Island earlier this year. Plot details have yet to emerge, but the title, of course, hypes a showdown between the giant lizard Godzilla and the colossal ape King Kong.

Godzilla vs. Kong will also be preceded by Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is in production now with Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Vera Farmiga among the cast.

Wingard’s most recent directorial effort, an adaptation of the macabre manga series Death Note, hits Netflix in August.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news about Wingard.