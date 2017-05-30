Don Cheadle champions women-only Wonder Woman screenings

Wonder Woman belongs to the DC Universe, but Marvel’s War Machine is crossing over to defend her — at least, on the internet.

Don Cheadle, who portrays the latter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, voiced his support on social media Tuesday for the Alama Drafthouse women-only screenings of Wonder Woman. After the movie house announced last week its plans for the special screenings of this weekend’s superhero movie, a flurry of outrage popped up on social media with users ranting about reverse sexism and the double standard of such screenings. But Don Cheadle was not having it.

In a series of tweets, the actor pulled apart numerous complaints and praised the screenings for celebrating female-driven filmmaking. Cheadle responded to claims that, if the tables were turned, a men-only screening would be decried as sexist as a “thimble deep analogy” and said it was equivalent to comparing “apples to carburetor parts.” Explaining the role of institutionalized sexism in America, he noted that a “double standard presupposes equal footing.”

That's a thimble deep analogy. And a double standard presupposes equal footing. This ain't that. https://t.co/babyaR313J — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

You guys really have to stop with this stupid analogy. It's apples to carburetor parts. https://t.co/mJnjq1H6BU — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

The actor also picked holes in the backlash, noting that a men-only screening was irrational because it rested on a false equivalency. In response to calls for male-only screenings of Superman, Cheadle wrote, “There’s no point to men making a point about celebrating themselves. That’s called ‘the planet.’ Claro?”

Stupidly. There's no point to men making a point about celebrating themselves. That's called "the planet." Claro? https://t.co/DyaIS3iIaq — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

Cheadle also showed his support for those who were championing the screenings, retweeting a message that suggested the theater should only charge 85 percent of a normal ticket price to reflect the wage gap and gender earning disparity. He also acknowledged continued shortcomings with representation in Hollywood, calling on studios to focus on diversity.

Off topic but ok. 1) correct. 2) think harder, you might. 3) yep. 4) true and that's why we need more diversity at the studio level. 👍🏿 https://t.co/iVMsVjD2Xi — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

We’ve lasso’d up more of his tweets below.

An all women screening of Wonder Woman pits men against women? How? https://t.co/zAYLEJcRBV — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

Only if you purposely don't think that hard about it. https://t.co/QY7CcNM93H — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

The fact that it was Superman would make it Stupidman. Sexism is institutional. No special screenings necessary for that moniker to stick. https://t.co/W4UA7UEPdD — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

The movie was made to appeal to EVERYBODY WORLDWIDE! That's how our biz works! It's a few screenings. Good for them. You should 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 https://t.co/XN61M8szwu — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017