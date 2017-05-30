Back to the Future fan ticketed for going 88 mph in DeLorean

In Back to the Future, Christopher Lloyd’s Doc warned Michael J. Fox’s Marty that when his souped-up DeLorean hit 88 mph, they’d see “some serious sh–.” Over the weekend, that prediction proved all too true for one devoted fan of the 1985 film.

On Friday evening, Spencer L. White of Santa Clarita, California, was ticketed for speeding — and clocked at exactly 88 mph — while taking his mom for a spin in his own vintage DeLorean. The longtime Back to the Future aficionado had purchased the car about a month before.

According to the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, White had just merged onto Highway 14 when he checked the speedometer and saw he was going 85 mph.

“I thought, ‘Let’s take it up to 88 mph,” he told the paper. “I only got three more miles to go.”

Within seconds, a California Highway Patrol officer pulled him over and asked how fast he thought he was going. When the officer said he hit 88 mph on the dot, “All of us started busting up laughing,” White said.

In an interview with KTLA, White described his $400 moving violation as “the dream ticket” but said he planned to mind the speed limit in the future.

Watch White’s KTLA interview above.