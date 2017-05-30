How excited was writer-director Edgar Wright to work with Kevin Spacey in the filmmaker’s new crime-thriller Baby Driver? Pretty darned excited.

“He’s amazing,” Wright recently told EW. “I had a slight out-of-body experience the first day on set with [him]. His first scene was a big monologue scene, and he started doing it, and even though we’d done a table read and we’d rehearsed it, when we were doing a take, I was just completely lost in the moment of him talking. Then I thought, ‘Oh, yeah, I wrote this!’ [Laughs] I was briefly hypnotized by Spacey — and him spitting out my words was an absolute joy.”

Baby Driver costars Lily James, Jon Hamm, Jon Bernthal, Jamie Foxx, Eiza González, and Ansel Elgort as the titular getaway driver.

Watch the trailer for Baby Driver and an exclusive behind-the-scenes video, which showcases Spacey’s character above.

Baby Driver opens June 28.