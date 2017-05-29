Robert De Niro has given the current state of the country two thumbs down.

Speaking to a class of Brown University graduates Sunday, the Oscar-winning actor lamented that “in movie terms,” the U.S. was once “an inspiring uplifting drama” but has now turned into “a tragic dumbass comedy,” according to the Associated Press.

De Niro, who received an honorary doctorate of fine arts from the Ivy League school, urged the graduates to “work to stop the insanity” and to strive to make the world a better place.

The day before the commencement ceremony, the 73-year-old actor also called the current political climate “nightmarish” and referred to President Trump as an “idiot.”

De Niro has long been critical of Trump’s political acumen, likening him to a car salesman with “a big hustle” in 2011 and describing him last summer as “totally nuts” and unfit to lead. A month before the election, De Niro said in an outtake for a celebrity endorsement video that he’d “like to punch [Trump] in the face.” (After Trump won, De Niro said he “can’t [punch him] now — he’s the president”.)

De Niro wasn’t the only entertainment figure to receive an honorary degree Sunday — so did Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs, who told the graduates that the country needs their new ideas “because the old ones have made a mess of things.”