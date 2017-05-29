Sunday’s lowly three-day estimates were a portent of maritime disaster, indeed, as full Memorial Day box office projections were released Monday, cementing the four-day stretch — fronted by a pair of seafaring, ocean-centric newcomers — as the holiday’s worst since 1999.

Leading the pack with $77 million across the shallow frame is Dead Men Tell No Tales, Disney’s fifth installment in its successful Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which collectively crosses the $4 billion global mark as the latest in the Johnny Depp-fronted series earns an additional $208.4 million from international territories. The film registers the second-lowest debut for a Pirates film (unadjusted for inflation), after the series’ launch, The Curse of the Black Pearl, opened to $46 million in 2003.

The last time the period’s box office dipped this low came as Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace raked in $64.8 million (on its way to $474.5 million domestic) for a No. 1 finish atop its respective weekend’s cumulative $142.5 million holiday haul.

Though Dwayne Johnson’s raunchy Baywatch adaptation was initially projected to ride the waves of its star’s previously tested bankability (his last five theatrical releases each opened between $35 million and $147 million) to a solid debut at No. 2, the film seems to be dead in the water after netting a so-s0 $23 million at No. 3 over its first four days at the weekend box office, bringing its total to just over $27 million with ticket sales from Thursday showings included. It’s unlikely the picture will make back its $69 million production budget in the U.S. and Canada, so its fate from here on out resides in the hands of foreign audiences.

This weekend’s runner-up slot is occupied by another Disney flick, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which holds steady with a four-day gross of $25.1 million. The $200 million Marvel blockbuster has bagged $338.5 million in North America thus far, with its global tally standing at $788.6 million after 25 days in theaters. The sequel has now surpassed its forerunner ($333.2 million, $773.3 million) on both fronts.

Plummeting an alarming 63.6 percent from its solid $36.2 million bow last weekend is Alien: Covenant, Ridley Scott’s second prequel to his iconic 1979 sci-fi thriller, which, at No. 4, adds around $13.2 million to its $60 million total thus far. The film’s three-day estimate of $10.6 million is actually off over 70 percent from its opening number, notching itself at No. 78 on the list of all-time biggest second weekend drops across all wide releases. Still, the Katherine Waterston-starring flick has made $161 million globally, a healthy sign for the $97 million production’s prospects.

On the other hand, Stella Meghie’s big screen translation of Nicola Yoon’s popular YA romance Everything, Everything falls a soft 37 percent to No. 5, making a healthy estimated $7.4 million over the Memorial Day span, bringing its total to $22.7 million on a meager $10 million budget.

Outside the top five, Disney’s live-action reimagining of Beauty and the Beas finally crosses the $500 million domestic mark, grabbing $1.9 million over the four-day term. It has now amassed over $1.2 billion worldwide, making it eighth on the all-time domestic chart and tenth on the global chart.

Elsewhere, several specialty titles grew across the last four days, with Eleanor Coppola’s Paris Can Wait, Robin Swicord’s Wakefield, and Rama Burshtein’s The Wedding Plan blossoming to the tune of 205 percent, 560 percent, and 148 percent in limited release, respectively.

Though final figures have yet to come in for this week’s specialty newcomers (the Grateful Dead documentary Long Strange Trip and Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan) are expected to extend their winning streak after averaging $17,066 and $10,564 per-theater over the three-day.

Check out the Memorial Day 2017 four-day estimates below.

1 – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – $77 million

2 – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $25.1 million

3 – Baywatch – $23 million

4 – Alien: Covenant – $13.2 million

5 – Everything, Everything – $7.4 million

6 – Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul – $5.8 million

7 – Snatched – $4.9 million

8 – King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – $4.1 million

9 – The Boss Baby – $2.3 million

10 – Beauty and the Beast – $1.9 million