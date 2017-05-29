Alicia Silverstone, Breckin Meyer hold mini Clueless reunion

Tardiness is not something you can do all on your own, and as Alicia Silverstone and Breckin Meyer proved this weekend, and neither is staging a Clueless reunion.

The pair, who first appeared together as the wealthy teenage socialite Cher Horowitz and her slacker, skateboarding classmate, Travis Birkenstock, in the classic Amy Heckerling-directed teen comedy reunited Sunday evening at a special Cinespia screening of the film at at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old additionally surprised the crowd by introducing the screening, and, for a brief moment, got into character as Cher.

“Thank you, I hope you enjoy the movie,” the actress said as the audience attempted to get her to say “As if!”, one of the film’s signature lines, their chanting of which the actress playfully responded: “You’re going to hear it in a second, you don’t need me to say it. Whatever!”

When you go to a screening of Clueless and ALICIA SILVERSTONE COMES 😭 #clueless #la A post shared by Lidia Mazzeo (@lidiamazzeo) on May 29, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

“I had no idea,” Silverstone, who was 17 when the film was produced, previously told EW of the fact that the film is an adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Emma. “I’m so embarrassed. When I was done with the movie they told me about Emma. And I read the book and I was like, Wow, Amy did such a good job. I was reading it and I’d be like, Hey, there’s Justin Walker’s character!”

Silverstone is currently fronting a career resurgence, having appeared in the campy satire Catfight opposite Anne Heche and Sandra Oh, which premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival, the family film Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, and as the series lead in the upcoming TV Land comedy American Woman.

Last week, Silverstone earned rave reviews for her single-scene performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer, which went on to share the Best Screenplay award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival with You Were Never Really Here’s Lynne Ramsay.

Since the release of Clueless, Meyer has appeared in several feature films, including two live-action Garfield movies and the 2001 comedy Rat Race.