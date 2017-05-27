Harvard a cappella group performs John Williams tribute for composer

In addition to his honorary Doctor of Music degree from Harvard University, legendary movie composer John Williams was serenaded with a tribute performance by the institution’s a cappella group Din and Tonics during Thursday’s commencement ceremony.

The all-male group began a medley of some of Williams’ classic compositions with the theme song to Star Wars, followed by Indiana Jones, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Harry Potter, Jaws, and Superman. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, this year’s Harvard commencement speaker, was also on hand to watch the Din and Tonics bringing some added levity to the dreary day with Parseltongue speak, shark shrieks, and a Man of Steel reveal thrown in.

Along with fellow composers including Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman, and Quincy Jones, Williams will be a subject of the documentary Score, delving behind the magic of Hollywood music.

After crafting the music for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Williams returns to work on The Last Jedi. Laura Dern, a newcomer to the cast as purple-haired Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, posted a photo with Williams from the latest film’s scoring session.

“Watching John Williams at work is extraordinary,” she tweeted.

Watching John Williams at work is extraordinary. #thelastjedi pic.twitter.com/i78Dbo3Ej1 — Laura Dern (@LauraDern) May 23, 2017

Back in April, Williams made a surprise appearance at Star Wars Celebration during the convention’s 40th anniversary panel. He led the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in a performance of “Princess Leia’s Theme” in honor of the late Carrie Fisher.