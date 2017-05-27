Wind River, A Man of Integrity among first Cannes 2017 winners

The jury for the Un Certain Regard gathered in France to announce some of the first awards recipients from the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday in The Debussy Theatre.

A Man of Integrity (Lerd), directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, won the top prize, while filmmaker Taylor Sheridan earned Best Direction for his work on Wind River, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner. Harvey Weinstein accepted the distinction for Sheridan by reading his prepared remarks.

“I want to thank the tribal council of the northern Arapahoe and eastern Shoshone nation’s for not only allowing me to tell this story but embracing me and lending me their assistance in every way asked,” Weinstein said for Sheridan (via The Hollywood Reporter). “It is the great shame of my nation the manner in which it has treated the native inhabitants of North America. Sadly my government continues that shame with an insidious mixture of apathy and exploitation… what we must do as artists is scream about them with fists clenched.”

Jasmine Trinca also won Best Actress for Sergio Castellitto’s Fortunata, Mathieu Amalric’s Barbara won Best Poetic Narrative, and Michael Franco’s April’s Daughter (Las Hijas de Abril) won the Jury Prize.

#Cannes2017 Awards : Uma Thurman and her Jury unveil the Un Certain Regard Awards ! #UCR https://t.co/4quKLngBhb pic.twitter.com/pYzvS1WdPi — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 27, 2017

Opening the ceremony, jury president Uma Thurman said, “We feel enormous gratitude to have had the honor of serving on the Jury for this historic 70th anniversary of the Festival de Cannes. We are proud to present an aesthetically diverse and beautiful awards list for Un Certain Regard.”

Other members of the jury include directors Mohamed Diab and Joachim Lafosse, actor Reda Kateb, and Karel Och, artistic director of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

Prizes for the main competition will be announced during a ceremony on Sunday.