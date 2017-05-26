First Listen: Hear a triumphant track from the Wonder Woman score

DC fans should know the Wonder Woman theme song by now. The Amazonian fighter roared into Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to the electric cello-fueled “Is She With You?” from composers Hans Zimmer and Junkie XL. With the superhero’s solo film, directed by Patty Jenkins, it’s Rupert Gregson-Williams (Hacksaw Ridge) shaping a new sound for Diana.

EW has an exclusive snippet from Gregson-Williams’s score with the jubilant “Angel on the Wing.” The composer evolved the music to mirror a young Diana’s growth from warrior to Wonder Woman.

“Wonder Woman is an origin story; we meet Diana before she understands her powers, so her theme needed to reflect her innocence and naiveté,” Gregson-Williams says. “She moves from young girl to a woman who knows her path through the journey of the film. I used a hybrid of orchestra and ethnic drums and vocals for the origin story, and as the character grew I introduced electric cello and more electronic colors. By the end of the movie I brought in orchestra, full choir, percussion, and a large palette of electronica.”

“Angel on the Wing” marks the third track on Wonder Woman‘s official motion picture soundtrack. Jenkins praises Gregson-Williams for embracing the challenge of “bringing a legendary character to life with a score befitting one of the greatest super heroes of all time, while musically bridging three entirely different worlds.” She adds, “He found her voice, her hope, and all of her dreams, and brought them to life around her.”

The full track list offers a few more clues as to what fans can expect from the film, hitting theaters on June 2. Wonder Woman will see Diana as a young girl beside her mother, Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen), so it’s fitting the first track is “Amazons Of Themyscira,” followed by “History Lesson.” Further down, we see “Ludendorff, Enough!,” perhaps referring to Danny Huston’s General Erich Ludendorff, and a nod to Ares with “The God Of War.”

Sia’s “To Be Human” (shown above) will close out Wonder Woman as the end-credits song. See the full track list below.

1. “Amazons Of Themyscira”

2. “History Lesson”

3. “Angel On The Wing”

4. “Ludendorff, Enough!”

5. Pain, Loss & Love

6. “No Man’s Land”

7. “Fausta”

8. “Wonder Woman’s Wrath”

9. “The God Of War”

10. “We Are All To Blame”

11. “Hell Hath No Fury”

12. “Lightning Strikes”

13. “Trafalgar Celebration”

14. “Action Reaction”

15. “To Be Human” – Sia (feat. Labrinth)

The soundtrack is now available to pre-order. Wonder Woman, also starring Chris Pine, Robin Wright, David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, and Lucy Davis, is in theaters next Friday.