The Hollywood premiere of Wonder Woman on Thursday got a double dose of Diana Prince. Gal Gadot, who plays the titular heroine in Patty Jenkins’ film, joined original Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter on the red carpet.

Carter, who starred on the beloved TV series in the 1970s, previously teamed up with Gadot at the United Nations last year, when Wonder Woman was named an honorary ambassador for the empowerment of women and girls. (The U.N. ultimately dropped that campaign two months later, after the initiative was met with criticism.)

“In some magical and mystical way, there lies within each of us Wonder Woman,” Carter said at the time. “She is real. She lives and she breathes. I know this because she lives in me, and she lives in the stories that these women tell me, day in and day out. I see it in the letters and in the stories. I read it on social media. I see it in the tears that fall from the eyes of the women who say it saved them from some awful thing that they endured — because they saw that they could do something great.”

Gadot slipped on the Amazonian gauntlets first for Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She now headlines her own Wonder Woman movie, due in theaters June 2. Based on early reviews, the future looks bright for Diana. Gadot will also reprise the role on screen for Justice League.

The two actresses were photographed bowing down to each other in front of the cameras and director Jenkins. “What a wonderful movie!! Gal Gadot is fabulous as Wonder Woman. I had so much fun at the premiere,” Carter tweeted on Friday.

Wonder Woman also stars Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, and Lucy Davis.