Pirates of the Caribbean 5 post-credits scene explained

Pirates (and Pirates of the Caribbean fans), beware! Spoilers lurk below for Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Has a memorable Pirates of the Caribbean foe reemerged from the deep?

A post-credits scene at the end of the latest film in the Disney franchise, Dead Men Tell No Tales, hints at a return for Davy Jones (Bill Nighy).

In the scene, Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), now freed from the curse that bound him as captain of the Flying Dutchman, is asleep in bed next to Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), after they’ve been happily reunited. But Will’s awoken by something entering their room, and we see a spooky, clawed hand that definitely looks like it belongs Jones.

As Jones approaches, Will startles awake for real — he was only dreaming! — and settles back into sleep. Except, if he had been dreaming, why are there wet barnacles under his bed?

Jones, played by Nighy, appeared in the second and third Pirates of the Caribbean films — 2006’s Dead Man’s Chest and 2007’s At World’s End. In that latter film, Turner killed Davy Jones by putting a knife through his heart, but that leaves Will bound to ferry the souls of those lost at sea to the afterlife for the next 10 years.

Curses across the ocean lifted when Poseidon’s trident was destroyed, which means Jones could conceivably be resurrected. So, is he back again? We’ll have to wait and see what happens if a sixth Pirates film sets sail.