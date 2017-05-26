Love Actually reunion spoilers: Where the characters are now

Major spoilers ahead for the Love Actually reunion special.

Love actually is all around. Finally. Months after debuting in England, the highly anticipated Love Actually reunion for Red Nose Day aired Thursday night on NBC. Those who didn’t get to experience the cast’s return to the 2003 holiday classic (read our oral history here) can watch the full version here or read on to find out where the film’s expansive cast of characters is now.

Juliet and Peter (Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor) are happily married … and so is Mark (Andrew Lincoln). He’s with Kate Moss (who was one of the models Mark claimed he would marry in the original film). Mark still has his placard fetish, but now it’s slightly less creepy?

The Prime Minister is still played by Hugh Grant and he’s still dancing like no one is watching, though this time to Drake’s “Hotline Bling.” After he falls down the stairs (age!) he’s helped by his wife and former staffer, Natalie (Martine McCutcheon).

Billy Mack (Bill Nighy) is back with another charity single, a cover of ZZ Top’s “Gimme All Your Lovin'” (but called “Gimme All Your Money”). During a radio interview to promote the song and his new memoir, “Mack-nificient,” Mack reveals the reunion special’s saddest news: his manager and best friend, Joe (Gregor Fisher), has died of a heart attack.

Rowan Atkinson’s meticulous jewelry store clerk, Rufus, is now working at a Walgreens (Red Nose Day synergy!) and still taking far too long to perform simple tasks.

Jamie and Aurelia (Colin Firth and Sienna Guillory) are married with three kids and a fourth on the way. (Jamie’s Portuguese is still very bad.)

Sarah (Laura Linney), who didn’t appear in the U.K. reunion special, is present for the U.S. version. In the American reunion, she’s married to Patrick Dempsey.

Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) is living in New York now but he returns to London to tell his ever-present father, Daniel (Liam Neeson), with some big news: Sam is going to marry Joanna (Olivia Olson). Unfortunately, they do not perform “All I Want For Christmas Is You” together.

The reunion ends with Grant’s prime minister giving another press conference speech about the importance of love before answering a question from a journalist about the best Christmas movie ever made.”Well, don’t be stupid: Everyone knows it’s Elf,” the prime minister replies.