In action-comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Ryan Reynolds plays a protection agent who is tasked with transporting Samuel L. Jackson’s hitman from England to the Hague so the assassin can testify against a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman). Does Reynolds’ character manage to complete his mission incident-free, leaving him plenty of time to check out the many architectural wonders the seat of the Dutch government has to offer (come for the Gemeeentemuseum Den Haag, stay for The Grote of Sint-Jacobskerk!!!)? Far from it, as you can see from the film’s just-released new trailer.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard is directed by Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3) and costars Salma Hayek, Elodie Yung, and Richard E Grant.

You can watch that new trailer for The Hitman’s Bodyguard above and the restricted version, below.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard will be released on Aug. 18.