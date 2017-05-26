Watch TV reporters completely lose it on Disney's new Guardians of the Galaxy Ride

This weekend, the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride is officially replacing the Tower of Terror at Disney’s California Adventure. But that didn’t stop a few reporters from being overcome with extreme terror while riding the new attraction.

Friday, KTLA reporters Sam Rubin and Henry DiCarlo got a sneak peek at Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout. Shown live on-air, the experience was quite the emotional rollercoaster for Rubin, who throughout the ride was screaming and holding onto DiCarlo.

Rubin wasn’t the only frightened member of the press. ABC30’s Cory James started cool and collected, but that quickly changed when the ride began and the Fresno, Calif. reporter started shrieking at the top of his lungs.

Los Angeles’ Fox 11 reporter Matt Johnson also reacted similarly, as he yelled and grabbed hold of the person next to him.

