Djimon Hounsou on Africans finding success in Hollywood and his iconic Amistad line

It’s been 20 years since Steven Spielberg’s Amistad, an epic tale of slaves in revolt, sailed into theaters. Djimon Hounsou was a relatively unknown actor at the time, but his performance in the film launched his career and even earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Hounsou recently stopped by EW: The Show to talk about his new film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and briefly revisited his star-making role, telling host Lola Ogunnaike about the challenges of portraying a character with a difficult command of English, and how Spielberg’s deft direction helped him capture the memorable scene in which he demands his freedom — in only two takes.

The pair also discussed the strides that Africans in Hollywood have made since the time Hounsou started out: “The more you see, it would almost indicate that there’s maybe a little more for us to bite on, as far as work is concerned,” the actor said.

Hounsou’s latest film, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, is in theaters now.