The Mummy London premiere canceled in wake of Manchester attack

Universal Pictures has canceled the London premiere of The Mummy as the U.K. continues to recover from the attack in Manchester, England.

“All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community and country as it recovers,” the studio said in a statement. “Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere for The Mummy scheduled to take place next week.”

The film, starring Tom Cruise, was scheduled for a red-carpet premiere event on Thursday, June 1. The news comes shortly after Warner Bros. canceled the London premiere of Wonder Woman, initially scheduled for May 31.

The attack at Manchester Arena, the site of an Ariana Grande concert, left 22 dead and injured dozens more on Monday night. The singer postponed the rest of her tour in response. “We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together,” her team said in a statement to EW.

“I am deeply heart broken for the young innocent lives that have been lost in Manchester today,” Sofia Boutella, who plays Universal’s titular mummy, tweeted at the time of the attack. “My thoughts & prayers are with their families.”

Directed by Alex Kurtzman as a jumping-off point for the Dark Universe of monster movies, The Mummy also stars Russell Crowe, Jake Johnson, and Annabelle Wallis. The film will be released in U.S. theaters on June 9.