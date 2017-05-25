Jamie Foxx definitely knows how to stay busy. This week sees the launch of his new Fox game show, Beat Shazam, in which contestants compete to see who can name songs quicker in exchange for prize money and the occasional impromptu Foxx performance. But Foxx has even more projects on the horizon, and in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor teased his upcoming roles in Baby Driver and Robin Hood.

First on the schedule is Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver, which comes out June 28 and features Foxx playing one of the criminals associated with Ansel Elgort’s title character. Because of the protagonist’s tinnitus, he always drives to music, and much of the movie is choreographed to explosive songs.

“It’s crazy,” Foxx says. “Edgar Wright, f—ing amazing. That motherf—er killed that sh–.”

Watch the Baby Driver trailer below.

A little further down the road is Otto Bathurst’s Robin Hood, currently slated for a 2018 release from Lionsgate. Foxx plays Little John in the new reimagining, alongside Ben Mendelsohn as the villainous Sheriff of Nottingham and Taron Egerton as the iconic radical thief. Aside from the cast and crew, not much is known about the film so far, but Foxx told EW it would shatter expectations.

“It’s different,” Foxx says about the new version of the classic legend. “It was directed by Otto Bathurst, who shot Peaky Blinders. The way they shot it was crazy, it looks like you’re watching Zero Dark Thirty. We’re shooting with our bows, but they computer-generated it so it’s rapid-fire, almost like an AK. I saw that and was like ‘Oh, they ain’t ready for this.'”

Foxx also had plenty of good things to say about his costar Egerton, who also leads the Kingsman franchise.

“Taron Egerton, man. He kills this sh–,” Foxx says. “He looks so great as Robin Hood, that f—ing jawline. Good-looking motherf—er.”

Robin Hood is out next year; Baby Driver arrives next month.