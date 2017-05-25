Blake Lively cast in Big Little Lies author’s new film

Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty has found her next A-list star.

CBS Films has announced Blake Lively will star in and executive produce the big-screen adaptation of Moriarty’s best-selling novel The Husband’s Secret.

The Gossip Girl alum will portray Cecilia Fitzpatrick, a busy wife and mother whose perfect life is threatened when she uncovers a secret her husband has been hiding for years. The discovery leads Cecilia to realize her life has been built on both lies and murder.

“Liane Moriarty has established herself as one of the defining voices of the modern woman and Blake Lively’s unique combination of vulnerability, strength and extraordinary talent makes her the perfect actress to realize Moriarty’s creation,” said CBS Films President Terry Press in a statement.

Lively, who got her big break as Serena van der Woodsen on the CW teen drama Gossip Girl, most recently starred in Woody Allen’s Café Society and the shark thriller The Shallows.

The Husband’s Secret comes on the heels of HBO’s successful adaptation of Moriarty’s Big Little Lies, which starred Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley.