Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a women-only Wonder Woman screening

One theater is bringing a little girl power to an upcoming screening of Wonder Woman.

In celebration of Wonder Woman and the many female fans who love her, the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin has announced a women-only showing of the upcoming superhero flick.

“Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz,” the theater said in an announcement. “And we say ‘Women (and People Who Identify As Women) Only,’ we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female.”

Wonder Woman has long been considered one of the most important feminist pop culture icons of all time, and Patty Jenkins’ upcoming film marks the character’s first solo outing on the big screen. The special Alamo screening is billed as a chance for a few of Diana Prince’s many, many female fans to gather together in “celebration of one of the most enduring and inspiring characters ever created.”

Predictably, a number of men took to social media to voice their complaints about the women-only screening and cry “reverse sexism” (even though they are welcome to buy a ticket to literally any other Wonder Woman screening). In response, the Alamo Drafthouse issued a few sharp replies to its critics on Facebook.

Despite the outrage, tickets for the all-women screening sold out almost immediately — and when the Alamo Austin added a second screening, those tickets sold out, too.

So far, the screenings are only scheduled for an Austin location, but the theater chain teased that other Wonder Woman women-only screenings might be popping up soon at other Drafthouse locations around the country.

Wonder Woman will hit theaters nationwide on June 2.