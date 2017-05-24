Wonder Woman London premiere canceled after Manchester attack

Wonder Woman‘s red carpet London premiere, initially scheduled for May 31, has been canceled after the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the U.K,” reads a statement from Warner Bros. “In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London.”

The city is still reeling from a bombing at the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert Monday night. The attack killed 22 people, and approximately 50 others were injured. Local authorities announced Wednesday that three men had been arrested in connection with the attack and a fourth man “carrying a package” was taken into custody in Wigan, though police are still assessing the situation.

London-born actor Tom Hardy launched a fundraising campaign for the British Red Cross Society to support those affected.

Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, will open in U.K. theaters on June 1 before launching in the U.S. on June 2. Gal Gadot stars as the DC Comics heroine, acting alongside Connie Nielsen, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Danny Huston.