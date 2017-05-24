From the first glimpses of Luc Besson’s sic-fi spectacle Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, we’ve known that the movie takes place in a world unlike anything ever before seen. The central, titular locale is actually the International Space Station, now named Alpha, which, thanks to hundreds of years of space exploration, has mutated in a beautiful, bulbous planet.

The latest trailer for the film, which debuted Wednesday, offers longer shots of the various environments on Alpha, where all the different humans and aliens coexist peacefully. That’s all about to change. “History is on the march,” says the stern commander played by Clive Owen. And we do indeed see worlds colliding here — as well as Valerian (Dane DeHaan) galloping through different layers of Alpha, including what looks like the coolest ball pit in the universe.

Then there’s the music. The first teaser trailer (from last November) moved to the ethereal rhythm of The Beatles’ “Because,” but this new trailer has a different tempo — and an appropriate change of musical genre.

Yes, that’s definitely the beat of Coolio’s immortal “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the No. 1 single of 1995, though here it’s given a little sci-fi synth kick for maximum effect. It’s the perfect harmony to fully arouse excitement for Besson’s futuristic adventure.

Costarring Cara Delevingne (as Valerian’s cop partner and love interest Laureline) and Rihanna (as a mysterious shape-shifting alien), Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is scheduled to open everywhere in 3-D on July 21.