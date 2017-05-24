Steven Yeun-starring action-thriller Mayhem hitting theaters this fall

The Steven Yeun-starring action-thriller Mayhem will be released in theaters and On Demand this fall, it was announced today. In the film, the former Walking Dead star plays an attorney named Derek Saunders who is wrongfully fired on the day an airborne virus infects the corporate tower of a major law firm. The virus is capable of making people act out their most erratic impulses, and viral rage takes over. Trapped in the quarantined building, Saunders is forced to fight for his job and his life. The film costars Samar Weaving, Steven Brand, and Dallas Roberts.

Mayhem is directed by Joe Lynch, whose previous credits include the Salma Hayek-starring Everly and the recent Blumhouse YouTube Red show, 12 Deadly Days. He also hosts GeekNation’s weekly Movie Crypt podcast with his fellow filmmaker Adam Green.

Mayhem is being released in cinemas by RLJ Entertainment. The horror service Shudder will stream the film in early 2018.

“Mayhem is a very personal film for us that has affected and engaged festival audiences looking for some insane, cathartic fun in these trying times,” Lynch said in a statement. “With RLJ Entertainment and Shudder working together to bring Mayhem to the masses, I am confident that this crazy flick will find its audience in the best way possible.”