Today in unlikely celebrity feuds, it’s Rob Huebel vs. … Mariah Carey?

Huebel, who has appeared in numerous film and television comedies over the last decade (including this weekend’s Baywatch), slammed Carey during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio (ch. 105) for her alleged behavior on the set of the Will Ferrell-Amy Poehler comedy The House.

“We did some reshoots with a pop star named Mariah Carey. It did not go well,” Huebel said before asking if he was allowed to swear on the broadcast. After being told he was, Huebel continued, “F—ing, what is going on with her? It was bananas.”

According to Huebel, Carey showed up “four hours late” to the set and then made what he called “amazing requests,” including that the pop legend needed “all white roses” in her trailer along with stuffed animals (lambs, he said, on account of Carey’s fans being called “lambs”).

In The House, Ferrell and Poehler play parents who turn into low-level casino magnates in an effort to pay their daughter’s college tuition. Carey, per Huebel, was cast to play herself in a cameo.

“She was hired to sing one song, and she was like, ‘You guys, I don’t want to sing that song.’ They’re like, ‘We hired you to sing this song,'” Huebel said of the film, which is produced by Ferrell and Adam McKay, among others. “So then they were going to do this bit where they shoot her, I think, and they kill her — in the movie. Not in real life. But she didn’t want that. She was like, ‘I don’t think my character would get killed by bullets. What if I deflected them like Wonder Woman?’ They were like, ‘Mariah, we don’t have time for [this]. You’re getting paid so much money. We have you for one day. We don’t have time to argue with you. Just do it.’ She just didn’t want to do what they wanted her to do. Anyway, why am I talking trash about her?”

Pressed if Carey remains in the film, Huebel said he wasn’t sure. “Just know, if you see her, they had to work for it,” he said.

Representatives for Carey had no comment.

Warner Bros., which is releasing The House, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The House is out in theaters on June 30.