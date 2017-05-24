Entertainment Weekly

Sherlock's Andrew Scott steals scene in Irish school drama Handsome Devil

John Butler’s new coming-of-age LBGT drama Handsome Devil stars Fionn O’Shea and Nicholas Galitzine as roommates at an Irish boarding school — one a red-hair-dyed outsider, bullied for his assumed homosexuality, and the other a brooding rugby player. They take an initial dislike to each other, but in the tradition of John Hughes and last year’s underseen Sing Street, a friendship beings to spark. The two grow closer despite their differences, leading to further complications.

In an exclusive scene from the film, we get a look at the boarding school’s English teacher Mr. Sherry (Andrew Scott from Sherlock), who encourages the two students to open their minds. How he does it: by bringing out a vinyl of The Housemartins’ 1986 song single “Think For a Minute” and playing it for the two skeptical would-be musicians, neither of whom wants to sing.

“You have to learn about what is much more important than cool,” the teacher tells them. “And that is: what is beautiful.”

Handsome Devil opens in select theaters and On Demand on June 2. Check out the film’s trailer here.