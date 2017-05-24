Despicable Me 3 trailer: Gru and the Minions break bad (again)

Gru is turning back to the dark side.

The latest trailer for Despicable Me 3 sees more of Steve Carell pulling double duty as the voice of the franchise’s bald mastermind and his twin brother, Dru, who lures Gru back into the world of villainy. Even though being bad is starting to feel good again, will Gru maintain his old ways?

The poor guy is down on his luck. We see in the footage how he gets fired from his job, so villainy seems like a solid option. However, South Park creator Trey Parker is thrown into the mix as Gru’s biggest nemesis to date, Balthazar Bratt, a former child star turned villain who’s a bit too obsessed with the character he portrayed in the ’80s.

“When we meet Bratt today, he’s an adult for whom, for all practical purposes, time has stopped in the ‘80s,” Illumination CEO and Despicable Me 3 producer Chris Meledandri told EW. “There’s a lot of ’80s texture that’s fun to sit back and look for, whether it’s a yo-yo or a throwback to specific dance moves, and there are references that are also kind of hidden away and not so front and center.”

Plus, there’s more Minions, spotted in the trailer having a grand ol’ time behind bars.

RELATED: Despicable Me 3: Meet the Mutinous New Minion

As EW learned from co-director Kyle Balda, there’s a new face on the jail block and his name is Mel. “The Minions have been patiently waiting for Gru to get over this phase of being good, but when that doesn’t come to fruition, Mel is the one who can’t take anymore and is speaking out, and so all the other Minions get behind him to be like, ‘Preach it!’” he said.

Kristen Wiig returns as the voice of Lucy with the girls, Agnes, Margo, and Edith. Agnes may have also found a kindred unicorn-obsessed spirit.

Despicable Me 3, also co-directed by Pierre Coffin and Eric Guillon, hits theaters on June 30. Watch the trailer above.