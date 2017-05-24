Deadpool 2 casts The Strain actor as reported villain

Meet the man who’s reportedly filling the Francis void in Deadpool 2. Jack Kesy (FX’s The Strain) has joined the sequel to the Merc with the Mouth’s R-rated, raunchy revenge fest, EW has confirmed, but there’s more to it.

Deadline, which first reported the news, states Kesy is playing a major villain. While the character has yet to be verified, the trade’s sources point to comic book baddie Black Tom, a.k.a. Thomas Samuel Eamon Cassidy. The Dublin-born mutant bears the ability to fire concussive blasts of force or heat by using wood as a focal point, his preferred instrument being a shillelagh. However, he later undergoes genetic alterations to become a plant-like being.

Whatever the case may be, Kesy will join fellow newcomers Josh Brolin (as Cable) and Zazie Beetz (as Domino). The actor played Gabriel Bollivar, a goth rocker on The Strain, and he’ll be seen next in the Baywatch movie.

Ed Skrein played Ajax/Francis, the villain of the first Deadpool film, accompanied by his right-hand woman Gina Carano as Angel Dust.

Ryan Reynolds returns as the titular anti-hero in Deadpool 2 along with Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, and Brianna Hildebrand, while John Wick‘s David Leitch steps in as director. Fox released the first teaser for the film in front of screenings of Logan.

Fox revealed Deadpool 2 will be released on June 1, 2018 in a batch of announcements, including time slots for New Mutants and The Dark Phoenix.