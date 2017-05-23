Zack Snyder thanks fans for support after news of daughter's death

Zack Snyder is thanking fans for their “outpouring of support” following the news Monday that he had stepped back from finishing Justice League in the wake of his daughter Autumn’s death by suicide.

“Thanks for the outpouring of support. I can’t express how much it means to Debbie & I and Autumn’s mother, Denise, at such a difficult time,” Snyder wrote on Twitter, his first comments since it was revealed Joss Whedon will finish Justice League in Snyder’s absence.

Snyder’s daughter died by suicide in March, but her death wasn’t publicly revealed until this week. “In my mind, I thought it was a cathartic thing to go back to work, to just bury myself and see if that was the way through it,” Synder said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “The demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all-consuming. And in the last two months, I’ve come to the realization … I’ve decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I’m having a hard time.” Deborah Snyder, Snyder’s wife, is a producer on Justice League as well.

In the wake of Snyder’s news, numerous members of the Hollywood community offered their condolences to the family, including Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, DC Comics president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns, and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

Our hearts are with the Snyder's and have been. Truly good people and friends to so many. xoxo https://t.co/Q3cLX9ihlu — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) May 22, 2017

My heart, eternal support & thanks to my friend & colleague @zacksnyder – one of the kindest and most inspirational artists I've ever known. — Geoff Johns (@geoffjohns) May 22, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with @ZackSnyder and his family. Much love to all of them. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 22, 2017

Snyder’s Justice League is due out in theaters on Nov. 17