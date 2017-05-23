Star Wars: The Last Jedi shows Captain Phasma unmasked for first time

The chrome helmet has been removed, and Star Wars fans finally see that intimidating Captain Phasma looks a lot like … intimidating Gwendoline Christie beneath her shining armor.

That’s just one revelation from the new series of four Vanity Fair covers photographed by Annie Leibovitz for this December’s The Last Jedi.

There will be more to come tomorrow as the magazine releases its story about the making of the film, complete with more Leibovitz images from the set.

Phasma is joined by her First Order cohorts Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), also unmasked and bearing his shifting facial scar from the climax of The Force Awakens, and Domhnall Gleeson, looking especially slick and fascistic as General Hux.

Another cover features The Last Jedi himself (themselves?), with Daisy Ridley’s Rey posing alongside Mark Hamill’s long-lost Luke Skywalker on the Jedi-sacred island world of Ach-To.

As revealed in the trailer for the film, Skywalker now believes the Jedi order has to end with him. Too much pain has been unleashed on the galaxy by those seeking to wield the Force.

Speaking of pain, John Boyega’s Finn is looking hale and healthy in his own cover alongside droid pal BB-8, X-wing flyboy Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and newcomer to the series Kelly Marie Tran, whose Resistance mechanic character, Rose, now has a last name — Tico.

Finally, we see the late, much-missed Carrie Fisher standing alone as General Leia Organa in a flowing, high-collared, cloak that adds to her mystery and beauty. After the actress died unexpectedly last December, the Star Wars creative team had to radically change its plans for the upcoming Episode IX.

In its story, Vanity Fair says Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will discuss what they had hoped for the character, and what they will now have to leave unwritten.

Check out the full images at VF.com, and look for more Wednesday.