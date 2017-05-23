Ryan Reynolds phones in as Deadpool for Logan Honest Trailer

Ryan Reynolds keeps popping up as Deadpool in unexpected places. The actor reprised the Merc with the Mouth (and what a mouth it is) for the 200th episode of Screen Junkies’ Honest Trailers, which typically skewers films for their cinema sins. Only this time the subject was Logan and Deadpool wasn’t about to put his buddy Hugh Jackman on blast.

Jon Baily, who narrates the video series, phoned a friend to help bash a film that’s “hard to make fun of.” That friend was Reynolds’ Mr. Pool. “Are you high? I’m not gonna s— on Logan,” the expletive happy superhero said. “That film is a f—ing masterpiece. If Jackman doesn’t get an Oscar nom, I’m setting every VHS copy of Crash on fire.”

Reynolds previously teamed with Screen Junkies for the Honest Trailer to his own movie, Deadpool, which was peak meta-commentary. This time, further baiting wasn’t going to bring on any trash talk.

“I do the baiting around here, mister,” Deadpool said. “I do not endorse this weak attempt to take down the Jackman just to goose your views. It’s not my fault YouTube keeps unsubscribing people without telling them. But I do endorse [Logan director] James Mangold to make Old Man Deadpool in 2038. Oh man, how good would that be? Just 90 minutes of Cable and I changing each other’s…space diapers.”

The rest of the video plays out in standard fashion, calling Wolverine “Logan’s Run,” Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier “The Nutty Professor,” Dafne Keen’s X-23 “Snikt Girl” (after the onomatopoeia of Wolverine’s claws in the comics), and Boyd Holbrook’s Pierce “Steampunk Colonel Sanders.”

The Honest Trailer also comes as Logan arrives on Blu-ray, bringing with a black-and-white Logan Noir version of the film that screened in select theaters.