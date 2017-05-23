Director Doug Liman departs Justice League Dark movie

Doug Liman has exited as director of Dark Universe, Warner Bros.’ planned superhero movie about the paranormal branch of the Justice League.

A source familiar with the project told EW that Liman departed due to a scheduling conflict with his YA adaptation Chaos Walking, which was recently greenlighted at Lionsgate. The search is underway for a new helmer, with Andy Muschietti (Mama, It) among the candidates.

Liman boarded Dark Universe — which centers on the superhero team known as the Justice League Dark and is not to be confused with Universal Pictures’ recently christened Dark Universe monster-movie franchise — back in August. Before Liman, Guillermo Del Toro was attached to direct the film but parted ways to pursue other projects.

In the DC comic books that serve as the foundation for Warner Bros’. interconnected superhero movies, the Justice League Dark tackles supernatural threats that Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman aren’t equipped to deal with. Its members include John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Deadman, Zatanna, and Etrigan the Demon.

Warner Bros. has experienced considerable turnover among its would-be DC directors, with Michelle MacLaren dropping out of Wonder Woman, Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Famuyiwa both exiting The Flash, and Ben Affleck stepping down from The Batman.

Variety first reported Liman’s exit.