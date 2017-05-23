The seasoned “gurus” over at Joe Dante’s fabulous Trailers From Hell website are not the kind of folks to chase after the latest pop culture trend. But, with Twin Peaks back on our TV screens again after a 25-year break, even they have succumbed to David Lynch fever. Tomorrow, the website is showcasing Jennifer’s Body director Karyn Kusama’s ruminations about Lynch’s brain-shredding 1977 debut Eraserhead while, on Friday, Kusama will give us her thoughts on Mr. L’s John Hurt-starring1980 historical drama The Elephant Man.

Right now, however, you can hear what House of the Devil and The Sacrament director Ti West has to say about David Lynch’s most bizarrely “normal” film, 1999’s The Straight Story, in which a character Richard Farnsworth decides to drive hundreds of miles on a lawnmower to visit his ailing brother (Harry Dean Stanton). Okay, so maybe it’s not that normal.

Watch West talk about The Straight Story, above.