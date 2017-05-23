Celebrities react to Roger Moore's death

The world lost a super spy this week. Roger Moore, the second actor to play James Bond on the big screen, died Tuesday at the age of 89. Though Moore was neither the most famous nor most acclaimed version of Bond (even he ranked himself fourth), he did play the character the longest, in seven films stretching from 1973 to 1985. As EW’s Chris Nashawaty wrote in a 2008 profile, “Moore played 007 more times than any other actor. By rights of possession, he owns the part.” So perhaps it’s no surprise that Moore’s death has invited a trove of remembrances and tributes from people across the pop culture spectrum.

In addition to spying, Moore was also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador from 1991 until his death, working for humanitarian causes to help the world’s children. After his death, UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lane issued a statement.

“With the passing of Sir Roger Moore, the world has lost one of its great champions for children – and the entire UNICEF family has lost a great friend,” Lane said in his statement. In his most famous roles as an actor, Sir Roger was the epitome of cool sophistication; but in his work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, he was a passionate – and highly persuasive – advocate for children. He once said that it was up to all of us to give children a more peaceful future. Together with Lady Kristina, he worked very hard to do so. All of us at UNICEF extend our deepest sympathies to the Moore family, and join his many friends and admirers from around the world in paying tribute to his life and mourning his loss. He will be deeply missed.”

Check out a sample of Moore goodbyes below.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

Farewell dearest Roger. All our love, Andrew and Madeleine — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 23, 2017

Roger Moore , loved him — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 23, 2017

RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 23, 2017

Oh no.

As if today wasn't already sad enough.

RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89.

A wonderful actor & lovely man. pic.twitter.com/MHi2A6jvTQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017

The ultimate James Bond… so sad to hear that Roger Moore has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family…🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2iU7pl78uG — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) May 23, 2017

I am devastated to learn of Roger Moore’s passing. The first leading role I ever had as a Bond girl was such a new and frightening world and Roger held my hand and guided me through every process. He taught me about work ethic and humility. He was so funny, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him and in that Roger taught me what a movie star really was and should be. Through his lifelong work with UNICEF he showed me the true meaning of being a humanitarian and giving back. He was my Bond. – Jane Seymour A post shared by Jane Seymour (@janeseymour) on May 23, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

I make no apologies about Roger Moore being my favorite Bond. This hangs in my office: pic.twitter.com/FE4Olc16ZR — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 23, 2017

RIP to the happiest of Bonds. Moore's Bond was a Bond who enjoyed his job! https://t.co/weZIocsnh6 — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) May 23, 2017