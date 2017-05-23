Cannes Film Festival to hold moment of silence in wake of Manchester attack

The Cannes Film Festival will hold a moment of silence on Tuesday afternoon, following the terror attack in Manchester, England, that killed at least 22 people and injured more than 50 others after an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

“The Festival de Cannes would like to express its horror, anger, and immense sadness following the attack on the public and the city of Manchester last night,” the festival said in a statement. “This is yet another attack on culture, youth, and joyfulness, on our freedom, generosity, and tolerance, all things the Festival and those who make it possible — the artists, professionals, and spectators — hold dear.”

The statement added that a minute of silence would be observed Tuesday at 3 p.m. local time, to show “solidarity with the victims, their families, and the British people.”

A photo call and reception at Cannes for Pixar’s latest film, Cars 3, was also reported to be canceled in the wake of the attack, and a planned fireworks display to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the festival has also been called off.

According to authorities, a reported explosion took place just outside Manchester Arena at the conclusion of Grande’s concert on Monday night. Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said in a statement Tuesday, “The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated causing this atrocity. We would ask people not to speculate on his details or to share names. There is a complex and wide-ranging investigation underway.”

On Tuesday, police said they arrested a 23-year-old man “with regards to last night’s incident,” but did not give further details.

Grande is among the many who have shared condolences in the wake of the attack. Her team released a statement after the incident, saying, “We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”