If Sony has its way, Tom Holland might soon be swinging from the friendly neighborhood streets of New York City to ancient jungles swirling with mystery. EW has learned that the Spider-Man: Homecoming star is in talks to lead a film adaptation of the popular Uncharted video game franchise. Deadline was first to report the news.

Over the course of four games, Uncharted has allowed players to take control of treasure hunter Nathan Drake as he sets out for exotic locales to untangle historical mysteries. The film will be a prequel to the video game series, with Holland playing a younger version of Drake as he encounters allies for the first time and starts to develop his treasure hunting skills. In this, it will draw inspiration from a flashback sequence in the 2011 installment Uncharted: Drake’s Deception. Sony

Sony executives reportedly chose this direction after being impressed by Holland’s turn as a young rookie Spider-Man (and perhaps his acclaimed Lip Sync Battle performance as well).

A film version of Uncharted has long been in the works, with filmmakers such as Seth Gordon, Neil Burger, and even David O. Russell attached to lead the project to the big screen. Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Stranger Things) took over the adaptation in 2016, but does not yet have a release date.