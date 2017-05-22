How Pirates of the Caribbean raided the box office

Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters on May 26, and Jack Sparrow will once again take fans on an outrageous voyage on the open sea. Like its predecessors, the fifth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is expected to rake in big bucks at the box office.

The first Pirates film, The Curse of the Black Pearl, debuted in 2003 and made over $300 million. Three years later, fans flocked to theaters for Dead Man’s Chest, which brought in over $400 million; it’s the highest-grossing film in the Pirates series so far.

Overall, the four Pirates of the Caribbean films have earned more than $1 billion. For more details on the blockbuster franchise, check out the video above, courtesy of Coinage, Time Inc.’s personal finance video arm.