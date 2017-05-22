Sam Mendes in early talks to direct live-action Pinocchio for Disney

Sam Mendes is looking to pull the strings on a new Pinocchio movie.

EW has confirmed that the American Beauty and Skyfall helmer is in early talks to direct Disney’s live-action reimagining of the classic tale about a wooden puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy. The studio, of course, previously tackled Pinocchio as an animated movie in 1940.

Live-action remakes have become a cornerstone of Disney’s film strategy of late, beginning with 2010’s Alice in Wonderland. Other recent and upcoming examples include Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, and Mulan. Disney tapped screenwriter Peter Hedges (About a Boy, Dan in Real Life) for the Pinocchio project in 2015.

Mendes’ most recent film was the James Bond installment Spectre, and he’s currently directing the West End play The Ferryman.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.