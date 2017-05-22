For most of us, it’s difficult to accept being wrong — especially when it comes to routine acts we’ve performed (improperly!) for years. Yes, you’ve probably worn a pair of jeans at some point in your life, but unless you’re Isabelle Huppert, you haven’t been doing it correctly.

The recent Academy Award nominee, whose gale-force talents made landfall on the shores of southern France this weekend with two Cannes titles — one, Happy End, in competition, and the other, Claire’s Camera, debuting as a special screening — bucked festival tradition Sunday at the latter’s photo call, leaning on Palais fixtures (as it obviously takes a palace to support a queen) and flexing her maverick fashion sensibilities with a pair of headline-grabbing, high-waisted jeans.

Let’s relive the magic of the moment, shall we?

That smirk! She’s a vision and she knows it, serving looks with her jeans and looks with her actual face.

At age 64, may we all look like this as we watch from the sidelines as young children slay the competition on the field at a sports function.

So cool and collected. This dynamic pose screams, “I’ll snatch your wig (and your Best Actress prize).”

Continuing the sentiment, Huppert actually placed her hands atop her head, as if to remind us, “Hold on to your wigs! I’m coming for them this year.”

Snatched!

So, children, what have we learned from everyone’s favorite Piano Teacher? This summer, think of Isabelle Huppert each time you slip on your favorite pair of casual, well-worn jeans; just know that somewhere, someplace, she’s busy doing it better.