Rambo to get Indian remake starring Tiger Shroff

As remakes and reboots remain all the rage, yet another popular property will be brought back from the dead: Rambo.

There’s a slight twist though, as the remake will be a Bollywood production with Tiger Shroff (Baaghi) stepping into the iconic role. The film features the actor and marital artist playing the last surviving member of an elite covert unit of the Indian Armed Forces who returns home to find that his land is in the midst of a war. But when he’s forced into hiding in the jungles and mountains of the Himalayas, he draws on his training to wreak unstoppable destruction onto his enemies.

“Being a martial artist and a huge action movie buff since childhood, this all seems very surreal, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” Shroff told The Hollywood Reporter. “By no means do I believe I can replace the legendary Sylvester Stallone. However, I do feel that somehow this is something I’ve been preparing for since childhood.”

For his part, Stallone is encouraging of Shroff to take on the mantle of his popular character.

“I actually get excited in my heart whenever young artists get a rare opportunity to reach for the stars!” the actor said on Instagram. “Eye of the Tiger! I am sure you will put all of your heart and soul into it… Never give up young man!”

The feature will be directed by Siddharth Anand (Bang Bang), with Original Entertainment’s Daljit DJ Parmar, Impact Film’s Samir Gupta, M! Capital Ventures’ Saurabh Gupta and Gulzar Inder Chahal, as well as Anand himself (Siddharth Anand Pictures) serving as producers on the project, which won’t start shooting until 2018, the same year the film will be released.

Shroff, the son of noted Indian actor Jackie Shroff, first made his acting debut in 2014 with Heropanti. That performance earned him a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Male Debut, and his next film, 2016’s Baaghi, went on to become a worldwide hit.

See images of Shroff and the Rambo production team with the movie’s official poster at the Cannes Film Festival below.