Moonlight, La La Land pals reunite after Oscars best picture mix-up

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz enjoyed a laugh during a so-called “family reunion” Saturday, months after La La Land was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner at this year’s Oscars over Jenkins’ Moonlight.

“Family reunion with [Horowitz] at [The Infatuation’s] #EEEEEATSCON foodfest,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter alongside the pic, which showed the director in the middle of an uproarious laugh as Horowitz spoke. “Take a guess at the story we’re telling here.”

“Good times with [Jenkins],” Horowitz wrote when he retweeted the photo.

At the Oscars in February, Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as best picture because of an envelope mix-up. As chaos reigned in the background during the La La Land producers’ acceptance speeches, Horowitz rightfully announced the mistake and awarded the Oscar to the team from Moonlight.

“I don’t know what happened. I don’t care to know what happened. There was a f— up. I saw the envelope that said Moonlight and it needed to be corrected,” Horowitz told Entertainment Weekly immediately after the Oscars ceremony. “I’m glad it was them because I love those guys. We’ve spent a lot of time together over the last couple of months.”

In a separate interview, Jenkins praised Horowitz for his action during what was the most shocking moment in Oscars history thus far. “It will be remembered and I think in a beautiful way,” Jenkins said to EW. “I know one thing. I’m never going to forget Jordan Horowitz. I just won’t.”

See their reunion pic below.