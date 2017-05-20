Ant-Man and The Wasp actor teases 'mind-blowing' sequel

Marvel may be upping the ante once again with Ant-Man and The Wasp. Actor David Dastmalchian couldn’t get into too many details about the upcoming sequel, set for release in 2018, but he teased the “mind-blowing” film while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival on Friday.

“I can say Ant-Man and The Wasp is going to do things in the Marvel universe that they haven’t gotten an opportunity to do yet and I just got some tidbits the other day and they’re mind-blowing,” he tells EW. “It’s going to be really cool.”

Dastmalchian played Kurt, a member of Scott Lang’s swat team of burglars, in the first Ant-Man film. Paul Rudd will reprise his role as the size-shrinking superhero in the next film and, as the title suggests, Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne will embrace a wasp-y transformation.

Also returning are Michael Douglas (playing original Ant-Man, Hank Pym) and director Peyton Reed. The filmmaker teased more new technology and suits for the pint-sized protectors.

“There was one idea that Hank Pym has forwarded the shrinking and growing technology so that it’s not just necessarily the suits that are the vessels,” Reed told reporters during a presentation earlier this year. “Maybe it could be vehicles or something else as well.”

“For Ant-Man specifically, in that first movie, the suit, intentionally so, is kind of a relic,” he added. “It represents his past, so this is really the new iteration that is the modern version of the tech.”

The presentation also revealed imagery for the original Wasp costume for Hope’s mother, Janet. Sharon Stone cryptically teased she has a “wee” role in an upcoming Marvel movie, which prompted speculation. But Reed didn’t spoil anything. “Only time will tell,” he said.

Ant-Man and The Wasp is scheduled for theaters on July 6, 2018.

—Reporting by Maureen Lee Lenker