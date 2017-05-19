Woman sued for texting during movie confronts date, returns money

The woman at the center of the movie theater texting suit finally confronted her one-time date with the hope of putting the situation to bed.

Inside Edition brought Crystal Cruz face to face with Brandon Vezmar, who filed a petition in small claims court against her for $17.31, the price of a 3D screening of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 she allegedly ruined by texting during the movie. “The date just didn’t work out and I would love to give you your $17.31 if you can just leave this alone,” she told Vezmar in front of the scene of the crime, the Barton Creek Square theater in Austin, Texas.

Vezmar accepted the apology, but counted the money to make sure it was all there. “It’s settled, man. Time to withdraw this court case, absolutely,” he said, pointing to the camera.

Cruz initially kept her name out of the press when the Austin American-Statesman published the initial report. But the story has since become one of those viral oddities, even catching the attention of Alamo Drafthouse theater owner Tim League.

Vezmar sued Cruz after their “first date from hell,” as he called it. During a screening of the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, he asked her to “take it outside” when her texting became a distraction. He claimed she left the theater without a ride home, and Vezmar subsequently texted Cruz to ask for a refund under threat of legal action.

“I text him back, ‘This is insane. I’m not paying you back for the date,'” Cruz, who met Vezmar through the Bumble dating app, recalled. “I laughed it off because I didn’t believe that it would come to this.”